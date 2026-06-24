Trundle Children’s Centre share knowledge

Trundle Children’s Centre love hosting workshops and sharing knowledge. Two recent workshops have included Sleep Education for families presented by Maryann Wild from Little Zzz Sleep Consultants and an educator workshop on all things regulation with Chelsea Williams from Gum Creek OT. Source and Image Credits: Trundle Children’s Centre Facebook page.

Last Updated: 23/06/2026By

Latest News

Unity and connection

22/06/2026|

This artwork represents unity, respect and connection as Condobolin Public [...]

We recommend