Trundle Children’s Centre share knowledge
Trundle Children’s Centre love hosting workshops and sharing knowledge. Two recent workshops have included Sleep Education for families presented by Maryann Wild from Little Zzz Sleep Consultants and an educator workshop on all things regulation with Chelsea Williams from Gum Creek OT. Source and Image Credits: Trundle Children’s Centre Facebook page.
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