Liberty Oil, experience, service and value

Editorial

Liberty Oil was founded by David Wieland and David Goldberger as started Liberty Oil in 1995 with the aim of providing a truly independent fuel supply to Australians.

Since 2001 they have concentrated on distributing fuel to independent retailers and wholesalers now supplying hundreds of millions of litres each year operating right across Australia.

In 2006 they established Liberty Rural with bases across Australia. In (QLD) at Biloela, Bowen, Emerald, Gladstone, Goondiwindi, Innisfail, Meandarra, Miles, Richmond and Rockhampton. (VIC) Benalla and Horsham, (NSW) Albert, Bourke, Coonabarabran, Dubbo, Griffith and Warren. (NT) Katherine, (SA) Port Augusta, Port Lincoln and Regency Park, (WA) Albany, Corrigin, Katanning, Kalgoorlie and Merredin.

Liberty pride themselves on their service, reliability and giving the best deal to their customers. According to Liberty that’s what makes them different to the major oil companies. And that’s what motivates all the staff. They want to keep giving customers a better alternative for fuel.

Liberty maintains they are more flexible than other suppliers. They are long term players who have been around since 1995 and they know the Australian fuel industry well.

They begin with a simple idea. Give Australians more choice when it comes to fuel.

Liberty is not a refinery, they are not limited to one fuel supplier. They buy from a range of refineries, mostly Australian, to keep their customers regularly supplied.

Because they are independent Liberty are more agile than the big oil companies and they are more responsive to customer needs and less bureaucratic. With their own trucks they can respond to customer needs quickly and get orders on the road as needed. Because they are not competing with customers for sales, they are trying to continuously supply fuel at competitive prices to customers.

With today’s competitive climate, Liberty understand the challenges facing independent fuel retailers, so they make every effort to help protect their future and ensure customers continue to have the freedom to choose an alternative fuel source. Liberty Oil, have been fuelling Australians for over 30 years. As they are Australian-owned and operated, they are passionate about delivering quality fuel at competitive prices. No gimmicks, just good service you can count on.

With the current supply uncertainties with the war in Iran Liberty are doing their best to meet the challenges and keep their supply stable and accessible.

Their supply security is underpinned by strong partnerships with Viva Energy ensuring reliable access to quality fuel across Australia.

Go to their website to check prices and locations.

Talk to Liberty Rural about you fuel requirements today.

(Source Website)

Image Credit: https://www.trailermag.com.au/liberty-oil/