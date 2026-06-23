Affordable Furniture has great EOFY! deals
Advertorial.
Contributed.
Transform Your Home for Less: Our End of Financial Year Sale Is On! As the financial year draws to a close, Affordable Furniture – House and Home is making room for exciting new stock — and that means huge savings for you!
From now until June 30, take advantage of our biggest storewide discounts of the year. With up to 40% off a wide selection of stylish, quality furniture, it’s the perfect time to refresh your home without stretching your budget.
Whether you’re furnishing a new home, updating a room, or just treating yourself to something special, you’ll find exceptional value across our entire range. From plush lounges and elegant dining sets to practical bedroom storage and on-trend décor, there’s something for every style and space.
So come on into Affordable Furniture, Condobolin, where style meets comfort!
Discover a curated collection of high-quality, timeless pieces designed to transform your space. From cozy couches to elegant tables and tablecloths, they have something for every taste and budget.
Friendly service, personalised recommendations, and a welcoming atmosphere await you at Affordable Furniture.
• Special Bundle Deals
• Delivery within town limits
• Locally owned, proudly serving the community
But hurry! — once June 30 rolls around, these prices will disappear!
• Visit us in-store
• Contact us at sales@wiradjuricc.com
Follow us on Instagram @affordablefurniturecondo
Like us on Facebook: Affordable Furniture – House and Home
Support local and save big — because your home deserves it.
Don’t miss out — this sale only comes once a year!
Image Credit: Affordable Furniture – House & Home Facebook page.
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