Affordable Furniture has great EOFY! deals

Advertorial.

Contributed.

Transform Your Home for Less: Our End of Financial Year Sale Is On! As the financial year draws to a close, Affordable Furniture – House and Home is making room for exciting new stock — and that means huge savings for you!

From now until June 30, take advantage of our biggest storewide discounts of the year. With up to 40% off a wide selection of stylish, quality furniture, it’s the perfect time to refresh your home without stretching your budget.

Whether you’re furnishing a new home, updating a room, or just treating yourself to something special, you’ll find exceptional value across our entire range. From plush lounges and elegant dining sets to practical bedroom storage and on-trend décor, there’s something for every style and space.

So come on into Affordable Furniture, Condobolin, where style meets comfort!

Discover a curated collection of high-quality, timeless pieces designed to transform your space. From cozy couches to elegant tables and tablecloths, they have something for every taste and budget.

Friendly service, personalised recommendations, and a welcoming atmosphere await you at Affordable Furniture.

• Special Bundle Deals

• Delivery within town limits

• Locally owned, proudly serving the community

But hurry! — once June 30 rolls around, these prices will disappear!

• Visit us in-store

• Contact us at sales@wiradjuricc.com

Follow us on Instagram @affordablefurniturecondo

Like us on Facebook: Affordable Furniture – House and Home

Support local and save big — because your home deserves it.

Don’t miss out — this sale only comes once a year!

Image Credit: Affordable Furniture – House & Home Facebook page.