Local service local expertise
Editorial
Equipment and Service at Lake Cargelligo, Condobolin and Tamworth are agents for Fendt, Massey Ferguson, Gleaner, Versatile, Hardi, Great Plains, Ag Leader, Gason, MacDon, Grizzly, Mid West, Shearer, Howard, Bourgalt, and also Olympus Loaders.
They have a range of new and used machinery and have great deals on ride on and zero turn mowers.
The hold a huge range of spare parts not only for agricultural brands they represent but also for cars and utes.
As well as a large range of new machinery. They have hay making equipment, wrecking and scrap, harvesters and spare parts.
Equipment & Service Co. can look after all of your service and maintenance needs.
Come see the range and talk to Allan, James or Colin about your requirements.
Locals looking after locals.
Image Credit: Equipment & Service Co Pty Ltd Facebook page.
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