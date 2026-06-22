Unity and connection

This artwork represents unity, respect and connection as Condobolin Public School students come together to share in Aboriginal culture and learning. “Through collaboration, creativity and understanding, we are building stronger relationships and showing that everyone belongs. Our hands together symbolise support, friendship and a commitment to walking together towards reconciliation,” a post on the Condobolin Public School Facebook Page read. Image Credit: Condobolin Public School Facebook Page.

Last Updated: 18/06/2026By

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Unity and connection

22/06/2026|

This artwork represents unity, respect and connection as Condobolin Public [...]

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