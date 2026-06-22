Tallebung as achieved a significant development milestone

By Melissa Blewitt

Sky Metals Tallebung Tin-Silver-Tungsten Project has achieved a significant development milestone.

The NSW Department of Planning, Housing and Infrastructure (DPHI) has issued the Planning Secretary’s Environmental Assessment Requirements (SEARs) following its successful review of the Project’s Scoping Report.

The Tallebung Tin-Silver-Tungsten Project is located approximately 70 kilometres north-west of Condobolin. It stands as an open-pit, technology enabled, near-term tin development project. According to Sky Metals Tallebung “is uniquely placed to provide secure tin supply, to feed irreplaceable and rapidly expanding tin demand, essential in semi-conductors, electronics and solar PV technologies.”

The Tallebung Tin Project is the site of large-scale historical tin mining in central Western NSW with tin first discovered in the 1890s.

The issuance of the SEARs formally advances Tallebung into the Environmental Impact Statement (EIS) phase of the NSW State Significant Development (SSD) approvals process.

CEO Oliver Davies says the receipt of SEARs is a ‘key milestone’ for Tallebung and “marks another important step in advancing the project towards development.”

The receipt of SEARs is a key milestone for Tallebung and marks another important step in advancing the project towards development. Progressing into the EIS phase provides a clear and structured pathway through the NSW approvals process and reflects the substantial work completed across environmental studies, technical assessments and stakeholder engagement,” he explained.

“With an updated Mineral Resource and PreFeasibility Study imminent, we are entering an exciting period for SKY as Tallebung continues to advance on multiple fronts simultaneously, with approvals, resource growth and development studies converging to support its emergence as a potential near-term Australian tin-silver tungsten producer.”

“Progressing into the EIS phase provides a clear and structured pathway … and reflects the substantial work completed across environmental studies, technical assessments, and stakeholder engagement,” Davies says.

The company has completed its major drilling campaign (over 500 holes), with assays received for a mineral resource estimate (MRE) update.

Recent drilling has delivered shallow, broad, ‘high-grade’ tin-tungsten-silver intercepts expected to support early mine life production and enhance project economics.

“With an updated [MRE] and [PFS] imminent, we are entering an exciting period for Sky as Tallebung continues to advance … with approvals, resource growth, and development studies … [and] as a potential near-term Australian tin-silver-tungsten producer,” Davies adds.

An updated Mineral Resource Estimate (MRE) and Pre-Feasibility Study (PFS) are expected to be released in the coming weeks.

The new MRE will include recent shallow, high-grade tintungstensilver intersections, supporting strong resource scale and early development potential.

Further assay results from extensional drilling are pending, offering potential for additional resource expansion beyond the upcoming MRE.