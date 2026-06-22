Condobolin Lodge elects a new Master

By Melissa Blewitt

Lodge Condobolin (Number 185) had its annual Installation at the Masonic Lodge rooms on Saturday, 30 May.

Worshipful Brother Neil Gile was installed by Worshipful Brother Brett Farrar. Worshipful Brother Rex Press was the outgoing master.

Worshipful Brother Neil Gile thanked all his incoming officers and noted he was looking forward to the year ahead.

Toasts were made by Worshipful Brother Rex Press, Very Worshipful Brother Andrew Earney, Worshipful Brother Ian Manwaring, Brother Connor Chamney, and Worshipful Brother Tom Hawley.

After the Installation in the Lodge Rooms, members, guests and ladies retired into the Lodge Hall to enjoy the Installation Banquet.