Stop “Spending to Save” – Accurate Books and Cashflow Planning Are the Real Game Changers

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“We need to spend money we don’t have to save on tax.” A farming client said that to me recently, and it is something I hear every year about this time.It is an easy trap to fall into. The idea that spending big before 30 June will save you money often does the opposite to your cashflow. Here is the truth: spending $10,000 to save $2,500* still leaves you $7,500 out of pocket. Unless that spend genuinely earns its keep in the business with a return on investment, it is not a smart move.

This year the pull is even stronger. The $20,000 instant asset write-off is still on the table for the 2025-26 financial year, but it is legislated to continue indefinitely from 1 July 2026. If you were already planning to replace the ute, upgrade the header or invest in workshop gear, that is a genuine opportunity worth timing well. If you were not, remember that a write-off is a deduction, not a refund. Buying a $20,000 asset you do not need might save you around $5,000 in tax, and still leave you $15,000 out of pocket.

You can only see any of this clearly when your bookkeeping is accurate and up to date.

At EJS Business Services we specialise in strategic bookkeeping for rural and regional businesses. We do more than reconcile your accounts. We help you understand your numbers, make confident decisions and stay in control all year round.

A profit and loss report might show a profit, but it does not include things like loan repayments, asset purchases or personal drawings. That is why so many rural business owners feel like the cash is not there, because it is not. Without clear, accurate data it is impossible to know where the money went, or what to do next.

At EJS Business Services we help clients:

• Bring their bookkeeping up to date and keep it there

• See the true story behind their numbers

• Use systems like Profit First to manage cashflow with purpose

• Build reserves so BAS and tax time do not catch them off guard

Before you spend to save, ask yourself three questions:

• Do I know exactly where my money is going?

• Will this strengthen my cash position for the long term?

• Am I deciding with clarity, or reacting out of fear?

When you know your numbers, you get back in control.

So let us take the books off your plate. That means reclaiming precious time for the parts of the business you love, and more room for family and fun along the way.

Based in Condobolin and supporting rural clients across Australia. General bookkeeping, payroll, BAS agent services, end of financial year services, consulting and training.

Your numbers tell a story. Let’s make it a good one.

Emily Sinderberry, EJS Business Services 1300 857 263 | www.ejsbusinessservices.com

*Based on company tax rates.