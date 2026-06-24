Jack to feature in ‘The Long Run’ documentary

By Melissa Blewitt

Jack Atkinson, a 2025 Indigenous Marathon Foundation (IMP) graduate will feature in ‘The Long Run’ documentary, which will highlight the resilience, strength, and enduring spirit of First Nations peoples.

Originally from Condobolin, Jack and other squad members will bring authenticity, courage and openness to the documentary project which will air on Channel 9, 9Now and Stan on 28 June.

Jack is a proud Wiradjuri/Yorta Yorta /Bangerang man who grew up on Country at Willow Bend Mission in Condobolin and now lives in Park Holme in South Australia.

He is described as “A proud dad and civil construction apprentice, Jack is on a healing journey through running. Inspired by mentor Otis Carter, he’s training for the TCS New York City Marathon to beat past struggles, be a role model for First Nations peoples, and build a strong future for his daughter,” on www.imf.org.au

Jack (Number 14780) ran the TCS New York City Marathon on 2 November 2025, an accomplishment he hopes will empower and inspire others.

“I’ve said no to all the easy stuff and yes to the hard stuff: the early mornings, the late nights, the long days at work, the tough training, overcoming injuries and sacrifices. The finish line tomorrow will be the start line for bigger things to come,” he wrote on his Facebook Page in November last year.

‘The Long Run’ will offer an inside look at the powerful stories behind the Indigenous Marathon Project (IMP) and the Indigenous Marathon Foundation (IMF) in a special documentary, featuring Johnathan Thurston, Lance Franklin and the 2025 IMP squad.” a post on The Indigenous Marathon Foundation Facebook Page read.

Good Shout, supported by Indigenous film makers Blakground Productions and Wolf Lab, captured moments of challenge, growth, resilience and transformation — through plenty of blood, sweat and tears — as they prepared to complete their first marathon, the TCS New York City Marathon, in November 2025.

“The Long Run is about leadership, health, identity, family, and the positive ripple effect that opportunity can create in communities, while celebrating Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander culture as Australia’s greatest national treasure,” www.imf.org.au says.

“The Long Run will go to air 15 years after Running to America, the 2011 documentary which chronicles the inspiring journey of four First Nations young people — Juan Darwin, Joseph Davies, Caleb Hart, Charlie Maher — from Alice Spring, Kununurra ,and Maningrida who joined with de Castella and become the First Nations Australians to complete the New York Marathon.”