Zara shares her Cowal journey

Zara King is originally from Tullibigeal, and the following is her journey so far with Evolution Mining.

Cowal’s Zara King is a truck operator and was told she was Neurodivergent as a young girl. We spoke with Zara recently about her journey.

Can you tell us a little about neurodiversity?

Neurodiversity is a concept that recognises and celebrates the natural variation in human neurological traits, including differences in cognition, learning styles, attention, and social interaction. It emphasises the idea that neurological differences, such as Autism, ADHD, Dyslexia, and other conditions, should be accepted and respected as a normal part of human diversity rather than pathologised or stigmatised. Neurodiversity advocates for acceptance, accommodation, and inclusion of individuals with diverse neurological characteristics. Instead of viewing these differences as deficits that need to be fixed or cured, neurodiversity promotes understanding and support to enable individuals to thrive and contribute to society in their own unique ways.

What was it like growing up neurodivergent?

In 2010 I received a diagnosis of ADHD and Autism. I was 9 years old at the time, and I remember feeling scared of the uncertainty my future held. Doctors told my parents I wouldn’t be able to achieve the same things as my peers like getting my driver’s license, have a normal job or living independently.

After hearing this I always strived to prove them wrong in everything I did. I had a rough time socially and was excluded from many things, mostly because people thought my diagnosis was something contagious and didn’t want their kids to catch it or be influenced by it. I guess it was a different time and I’m glad to see how far things have come and how it’s changing for the better.

Can you tell us a little about joining Evolution Mining, what your role is and what you love about it?

I came to site as an entry level haul truck operator in January of 2022. I’ve always been interested in operating heavy machinery, and I wanted to give it a go. I struggled with shift work to begin with, and on top of that I was experiencing the personal loss of my father, so this was a lot to handle at 20 years old.

barely knew anybody on site which was also difficult but found support through my supervisors and people on my crew during this time. I was told by many I had a difficult start to mining, but after two years on site, I’m really enjoying my job. The thing I love most about my job is the routine of a 7:7 roster and being able to learn about different aspects of mining through people who have been on site for many years.

You mentioned when you started, some people didn’t understand you were neurodivergent. What was this like for you?

I believe there are a lot of misconceptions and stereotypes surrounding neurological differences. This can contribute to negative attitudes towards those who are neurodiverse. When I started on site, nobody in my department could tell me what neurodiversity was. It just came down to lack of awareness and I seemed to find myself explaining what it meant and speaking from my own personal experience when the topic came up. I’ve found this has been a good way to educate others on what it means, and it has also helped me connect with other neurodivergent individuals on site who have experienced similar things. I hope to see more awareness for

neurodiversity in workplaces in years to come.

Recently you were selected to be part of a Women in Mining mentoring program. How has that experience been so far?

I applied to be a part of the WIMnet NSW Mentoring Program for 2024. In April we kicked off with an event in Sydney. It was a great opportunity to network with other likeminded women who work in mining and meet some of the ladies from NorthParkes and Group. Throughout the 8-month program, I am assigned a mentor who guides me in achieving career goals and aspirations. I am looking forward to working with my mentor in achieving certain career goals as I progress in mining.

Image and Information sourced with permission from the Evolution Mining Cowal June Update 2024.