Students Practice Welding Skills

Lake Cargelligo Central School Students were recently learning about welding. Welding is a skill that requires one-on-one teaching, so while Mr Ervin shared his welding skills with each studentd individually, the other students brushed up on their welding knowledge. HE. Image Credits: Lake Cargelligo Central School Facebook page.

Last Updated: 10/11/2026By

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