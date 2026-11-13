Students Practice Welding Skills
Lake Cargelligo Central School Students were recently learning about welding. Welding is a skill that requires one-on-one teaching, so while Mr Ervin shared his welding skills with each studentd individually, the other students brushed up on their welding knowledge. HE. Image Credits: Lake Cargelligo Central School Facebook page.
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