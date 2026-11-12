Mark and Isaac chosen

By Hayley Egan

Lake Cargelligo Junior Rugby League players Isaac Hutton and Mark Kelly have been chosen to be members of the 2027 Under 16s Riverina Bulls Andrew Johns Cup Summer Training Squad.

Mark and Isaac joined 31 other players from across the region to complete an induction day on Saturday 7th November in Wagga Wagga at GeoHex Park.

Congratulations to Isaac and Mark on this amazing achievement.