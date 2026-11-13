Burrawang rams sell to $25,000 at spring sale

By Melissa Blewitt

Burrawang Dorper and White Dorper Stud achieved a 100 per cent clearance at its 28th on-farm spring ram sale near Ootha on Thursday, 8 October, with all 151 rams sold to average $4,526.

A proven White Dorper sire already being used in the stud’s breeding program attracted the top price of $25,000, with Burrawang Double 241148 (Lot 12) purchased by Harry Pye of Gingie Pastoral Company, Walgett, through Elders Coonamble.

The 70 White Dorpers averaged $4,807 and topped at $25,000, while the 81 Dorpers averaged $4,284 and reached a top of $10,000.

Double, a two-year-old Type 5 ram bred through embryo transfer, weighed 127 kilograms. Sired by Burrawang Crinkle and out of Burrawang WD 210817, he ranked in the top 10 per cent of the breed for both weaning weight and post-weaning weight, with Australian sheep breeding values (ASBVs) of +10.17 and +14.91 respectively. He also ranked in the top 10 per cent of his drop for post-weaning eye muscle depth.

The stud’s catalogue highlighted his thickness through the forequarter and loin, along with his large frame. Burrawang has already used Double in its embryo and natural joining programs, with the stud reporting positive early results from his progeny.

The Pye family has been a regular buyer at Burrawang since moving its Gingie operation from Merinos to White Dorpers several years ago. The family paid $32,000 for the top-priced White Dorper, Jack in the Box, at the stud’s March 2025 sale.

The second-highest price of the sale was $10,000 for Dorper sire Burrawang Impact 230122 (Lot 11), purchased by Gary Cullinan of Dust n Rain Dorpers, Pooncarie.

By Burrawang Shotgun, the three-year-nine-month-old ram weighed 126kg. Burrawang has retained several of his daughters, while his sons have sold at the October 2025 and March 2026 sales.

Dust n Rain has been a consistent buyer at Burrawang, purchasing the two top-priced Dorpers at last year’s spring sale and the highest-priced White Dorper at the March 2026 sale.

The sale was conducted by Kevin Miller Whitty Lennon and Co, Forbes, with Brendon White of Condobolin, Luke Whitty of Forbes and Ryan Brown of Carcoar as auctioneers. The auction was also interfaced through StockLive.

Burrawang stud manager Grace Hadley said the stud was pleased with the results and the support from returning and new buyers. The stud also thanked returning clients for their continued support, along with new buyers who purchased rams at this year’s sale.

The stud will now begin preparing for its next sale in March 2027.