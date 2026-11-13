West Wyalong Christmas appeal seeks donations for local families

By Melissa Blewitt

Bland Shire Library will collect food and gifts for families in need through its annual Christmas Appeal, running from 9 November to 11 December.

Residents, community groups and businesses are being encouraged to donate non-perishable food items and unwrapped gifts for children aged up to 15 to help support local families facing financial hardship.

All donations will be provided to the St Vincent de Paul Society’s West Wyalong Branch for distribution to families in need across the community.

Bland Shire Mayor Lisa Minogue said community contributions could help ease the pressure on families during the Christmas period, particularly amid ongoing cost-of-living pressures.

She encouraged residents who were able to contribute to support the appeal, saying even small donations of groceries or gifts could make a difference.

Donations can be dropped off at Bland Shire Library throughout the appeal period.

Council has thanked residents for their support in previous years and encouraged the community to get behind the 2026 appeal.

For further information, contact Bland Shire Library on 02 6979 0272.