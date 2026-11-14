Cowal sponsorship supports Condobolin Junior Cricket

By Melissa Blewitt

Condobolin Junior Cricket Club has received a boost with sponsorship from Evolution Mining’s Cowal Gold Operations helping to keep the sport accessible and affordable for local families.

Representatives from Cowal Gold Operations recently met with members of Condobolin Junior Cricket Club to learn more about the Club’s role in encouraging young people to participate in cricket and develop their sporting skills.

The sponsorship, provided through the Cowal Partnering Program, will support the Club throughout the season, helping to reduce financial barriers to participation and provide opportunities for more children to become involved.

The funding will also assist the Club in its efforts to create an inclusive and welcoming environment where young cricketers can build confidence, develop teamwork skills and enjoy the game.

Condobolin Junior Cricket Club provides local children with an opportunity to participate in organised sport while developing friendships and learning the importance of teamwork and sportsmanship.

The Cowal Partnering Program supports community initiatives across the region, with a focus on encouraging participation, strengthening local organisations and creating positive opportunities for young people.