Nominations open for 2027 Bland Shire Australia Day Awards

By Melissa Blewitt

Residents of Ungarie, West Wyalong and surrounding communities are being encouraged to nominate local volunteers, sporting achievers and community groups for the 2027 Bland Shire Australia Day Awards.

Bland Shire Council has opened nominations for the annual awards, which recognise outstanding achievements, community service and the contributions of people who help make the shire a better place to live.

Council is encouraging nominations from across the entire shire, including smaller villages and rural communities, to ensure the achievements of residents beyond West Wyalong are recognised.

Previous recipients from Ungarie, Barmedman and Weethalle have highlighted the contributions being made throughout the shire, with Council keen to see that diversity reflected in the 2027 nominations.

Seven award categories are available: Citizen of the Year, Young Citizen of the Year, Sportsperson of the Year, Young Sportsperson of the Year, Achievement in Sport, Community Event of the Year, and Arts and Culture Award.

Council is also urging residents to provide detailed information when submitting nominations, with the Australia Day Awards Committee able to assess only the achievements and contributions outlined in each application.

Nominators are encouraged to include specific examples of community service, the length and nature of a nominee’s involvement, their achievements and the difference they have made. Supporting information and letters of support can also strengthen an application.

Residents are encouraged to consider re-nominating people who have been unsuccessful in previous years, with Council noting that an unsuccessful nomination does not diminish the value of their contribution to the community.

The awards provide an opportunity to recognise those who give their time to help others, support local sporting organisations, organise community events and contribute to the shire’s cultural life.

Nomination forms are available online at www.blandshire.nsw.gov.au or in hard copy from the Bland Shire Council Customer Service Counter.

Nominations close on Friday, 11 December 2026.