Dashanti selected for Summer Training Squad
By Hayley Egan
Lake Cargelligo Junior Rugby League player Dashanti Johnson has been selected to be in the 2027 Under 17s Riverina Bulls Lisa Fiaola Cup Summer Training Squad.
Dashanti joined 29 other players from across the region to complete an induction day on Saturday 7th November in Wagga Wagga at GeoHex Park.
Congratulations Dashanti for this amazing achievement.
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