Celebrating World Teachers’ Day

By Hayley Egan

St Patrick’s Parish School celebrated World Teachers’ Day on Friday 30th October.

Students and the school community sent their thanks to staff members, Mrs Ryan, Mrs Burke, Mrs Durning, Mrs Young, Miss Donovan, Mrs McGrath and Mrs Horsburgh for their unwavering support, dedication, passion and care.

“Let’s take a moment to honour the incredible educators at St Patrick’s who inspire, support and empower our students each and every day.” a post on the schools Facebook read.

“You consistently go above and beyond to nurture each child, foster creativity and guide our students throughout their learning journey. St Patrick’s is truly blessed to have such a committed and compassionate team of educators.” the post concluded.

World Teachers’ Day is held nationally on 5th October, however that date lands during the school holidays in Australia, so states such as NSW, Victoria and Queensland celebrate on the last Friday in October each year, this year landing on 30th October.

According to nsw.gov.au, over 170,000 teachers work within NSW across Primary, Secondary and Early Childhood.

Image Credits: St Patrick’s Parish School Trundle Facebook page.