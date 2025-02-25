Zane signs with Platinum Sports Management
Condobolin Junior Rugby League player Zane Saunders (green shirt) signed with Platinum Sports Management after his Round Two match in Lithgow. Zane is currently playing with the Western Rams Laurie Daily Cup in the Country Championships. Congratulations, Zane! Image Credit: Condobolin JRL Official Facebook Page.
