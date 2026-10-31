Spears wins Open 4 Open
By Melissa Blewitt
Paul Spears and Bardoo have taken out the Open 4 Open at the 2026 Condobolin Campdraft.
The pair scored 90 to claim first place in the event, proudly sponsored by Wrigley Cattle Co.
Melissa Job and Clarkes Stud Tee Why finished runner-up on 68.
Three combinations shared third, fourth and fifth place on 22 points – Spears and Reo, John Hardie and Ransom, and Kim Stocks and Durran Jazz. The event was judged by Dan Lindley. Guy and Heidi Shoemark and Family supplied the cattle for this category.
Latest News
Penfold claims Juvenile title
By Melissa Blewitt Matilda Penfold won the Juvenile event at [...]
Job wins Maiden A title
By Melissa Blewitt Hope Job has won the Maiden A [...]
Spears wins Open 4 Open
By Melissa Blewitt Paul Spears and Bardoo have taken out [...]
Condobolin Campdraft Encouragement Event
By Melissa Blewitt The Condobolin Campdraft 2026 has showcased emerging [...]
Condobolin success at Koori Knockout Carnival
By Melissa Blewitt Condobolin players produced a series of strong [...]
Peacock secures accolade
By Melissa Blewitt Chelsea Peacock has taken out the Ladies [...]