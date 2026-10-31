Spears wins Open 4 Open

By Melissa Blewitt

Paul Spears and Bardoo have taken out the Open 4 Open at the 2026 Condobolin Campdraft.

The pair scored 90 to claim first place in the event, proudly sponsored by Wrigley Cattle Co.

Melissa Job and Clarkes Stud Tee Why finished runner-up on 68.

Three combinations shared third, fourth and fifth place on 22 points – Spears and Reo, John Hardie and Ransom, and Kim Stocks and Durran Jazz. The event was judged by Dan Lindley. Guy and Heidi Shoemark and Family supplied the cattle for this category.