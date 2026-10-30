Condobolin success at Koori Knockout Carnival

By Melissa Blewitt

Condobolin players produced a series of strong performances at the recent Koori Knockout carnival, with several local youngsters progressing deep into the competition with their respective teams.

Among the standout performers was Quade Peterson, who helped the Wiradjuri Aboriginal Rivers (WAR) Under 13 boys reach the grand final after an impressive run through the carnival.

WAR won its opening two matches before producing a dominant 28-0 victory over the Redfern All Blacks in the semifinal to book a place in the decider against Newcastle Yowies.

The grand final was a tight contest, with Newcastle Yowies eventually claiming a narrow 10-6 victory.

Shayleen Coe also enjoyed a successful carnival with the WAR Under 17 girls, helping the team reach the semi-finals.

WAR recorded an 18-0 win over the Blacktown Red Belly Warriors in the second round before meeting Dunghutti RLFC in the semi-final. The girls were beaten 10-4 in a closely fought contest, bringing their campaign to an end.

The WAR Under 15 girls also progressed to the semi-finals, with Kelise Dargin, Mahayla and Kitarna Atkinson representing the side.

After receiving a first-round bye, WAR advanced through the second round via a forfeit before facing the Blacktown Redbend Warriors in the semi-final.

The Condobolin trio and their teammates were unable to progress further after going down in a tough contest.

Other Condobolin players also represented teams throughout the carnival.

Alby Denyer played for the Newcastle Dolphins Under 17s, winning their opening two matches before the side was defeated by the Bundjalung Baygal Warriors in the third round.

Brody Vaeau, representing Queanbeyan Kanberri Connections in the Under 17s, was eliminated following a second-round defeat.

The Central West Back Trackers Under 17s, featuring Rashard Kirby, Tyler Dargin, Callum Porter, Kieron Croaker and Jaden Glasson, were knocked out after a firstround loss.

The carnival attracted around 40,000 fans to the Hunter Valley over the long weekend, bringing together teams and communities from across the state for a celebration of rugby league, culture and community.

WAR enjoyed a particularly successful carnival, with its men’s side taking out the men’s competition.

In the women’s competition, Newcastle Yowies successfully defended their title, defeating the Redfern All Blacks 14-6.

As the men’s champions, WAR now holds the right to choose the location for the 2027 Koori Knockout.

For the Condobolin contingent, the carnival provided an opportunity to compete at a high level while representing their teams and sharing in a weekend of football, friendship and culture.