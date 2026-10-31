Condobolin Campdraft Encouragement Event
By Melissa Blewitt
The Condobolin Campdraft 2026 has showcased emerging campdrafting talent, with competitors taking part in the Encouragement event, held in conjunction with the Novice category.
The top 12 scores progressed to a clean-slate shootout, with Chris James and Classic Rose taking first place with a score of 87.
Tiff Lee and Tapt N Rich finished runner-up on 81, while Chloe Kemp and Zoolu placed third with 78.
Ollie Philpott and Savannah finished fourth on 68, followed by Kathy Gabriel and Belmur Superman on 23. The event was judged by James Lawson, with cattle supplied by by Guy and Heidi Shoemark and family.
The Encouragement event was proudly sponsored by Glasson Performance Horses – Home of GPH Peptos Freestyler.
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