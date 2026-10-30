Peacock secures accolade
By Melissa Blewitt
Chelsea Peacock has taken out the Ladies event at the 2026 Condobolin Campdraft after a three-way runoff.
Peacock and Wolf scored 108 to finish clear of Kim Stocks and Durran Jazz, and Rosie Green and Nonda Miss World, who both recorded 107 to share second and third place.
Elise Farrant and Sam finished fourth on 81, while Kelsey Bandy and Barrellan Star and Ida Dawson and Dusty shared fifth and sixth on 80.
The event was judged by James Lawson and sponsored by Gundamain Pastoral, with cattle donated by Guy and Heidi Shoemark and family.
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