John Hardie wins Novice A
By Melissa Blewitt
John Hardie has won the Novice A event at the 2026 Condobolin Campdraft, scoring 173 points with Lena’s Condor.
Brooke Lawson and Lawsons Talloola finished second on 167 points, while Mark Dawson and Chant placed third with 158.
Dave Kalisch and Brendale Miss Acres finished fourth on 157, followed by Chelsea Peacock and Con Fu on 109.
The event was judged by Paul Agostino and sponsored by Forbes Livestock and Agency Co., with cattle donated by Guy and Heidi Shoemark and family.
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