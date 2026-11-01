Hadley takes out Maiden B
By Melissa Blewitt
Grace Hadley and Jakeira claimed victory in the Maiden B at the 2026 Condobolin Campdraft, recording a winning score of 165.
Hadley finished five points clear of runner-up Marcus Hadley, who scored 160 with Striker.
David Lawson and Maincamp Lawsons Fantasy placed third on 158, followed by Quade Penfold and Duckie on 155.
Codie Sutton and Peaches rounded out the top five with 153.
The Maiden B was judged by Paul Agostino, with cattle supplied by Amy and Sam Gunn and family.
The event was sponsored by EBs Ironbark.
Latest News
Kincora resumes exploration
By Melissa Blewitt Exploration activity is continuing at the historic [...]
Hardie victorious
By Melissa Blewitt Sophie Hardie and Barbarella have taken out [...]
Jessie Penfold wins Junior event
By Melissa Blewitt Jessie Penfold has won the Junior event [...]
New helmet ratings help riders choose
By Melissa Blewitt Condobolin cyclists and families can now compare [...]
Hadley takes out Maiden B
By Melissa Blewitt Grace Hadley and Jakeira claimed victory in [...]
Penfold claims Juvenile title
By Melissa Blewitt Matilda Penfold won the Juvenile event at [...]