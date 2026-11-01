Hadley takes out Maiden B

By Melissa Blewitt

Grace Hadley and Jakeira claimed victory in the Maiden B at the 2026 Condobolin Campdraft, recording a winning score of 165.

Hadley finished five points clear of runner-up Marcus Hadley, who scored 160 with Striker.

David Lawson and Maincamp Lawsons Fantasy placed third on 158, followed by Quade Penfold and Duckie on 155.

Codie Sutton and Peaches rounded out the top five with 153.

The Maiden B was judged by Paul Agostino, with cattle supplied by Amy and Sam Gunn and family.

The event was sponsored by EBs Ironbark.