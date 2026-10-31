Job wins Maiden A title

By Melissa Blewitt

Hope Job has won the Maiden A event at the 2026 Condobolin Campdraft, scoring 172 points with The Rach Kalhua.

Quade Penfold and Fieldon Swivel finished second on 167 points, followed by Maddie Frankel and Cadette Fenton on 166.

Matilda Penfold and Ferrari placed fourth with 163 points, while Tara McRae and Condasuen finished fifth on 107.

The event was judged by Kim Stocks and sponsored by EBs Ironbark, with cattle donated by the Penfold family.