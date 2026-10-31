Penfold claims Juvenile title

By Melissa Blewitt

Matilda Penfold won the Juvenile event at the 2026 Condobolin Campdraft, scoring 84 points with Ferrari.

Amanda Penfold claimed equal second place with both Hickory and Duckie, recording 83 points on each horse.

Quade Penfold finished third with Oaks Whiskey on 82 points, followed by a fourth placing with Fieldon Swivel on 76.

The event was judged by Peter Garlick and sponsored by Kevin Miller Whitty Lennon and Co, with cattle donated by Hamish Wald and family.