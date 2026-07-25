Yum Gardening at UCS
On Wednesday 24th June, Ungarie Central School Primary students got their hands dirty in UCS Yum gardening classes, harvesting fresh peas and carrots from the school gardens. K-2 students eagerly tasted the snow peas, while Year 5/6 students enthusiastically harvested and enjoyed the homegrown carrots, celebrating the fruits of their labour. Source and Image Credits: Ungarie Central School Facebook page.
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