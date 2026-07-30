New health worker accommodation delivered for Lake Cargelligo

By Melissa Blewitt

Healthcare workers in Lake Cargelligo and surrounding communities will have access to new accommodation as part of the NSW Government’s efforts to strengthen the regional health workforce.

The recently acquired property comprises two attached single-storey duplexes, providing four self-contained units. Each includes two bedrooms, a bathroom, a modern kitchen, open-plan living and dining areas, and low-maintenance backyards.

The accommodation is expected to help attract and retain nurses, doctors and allied health professionals by improving access to suitable housing in the region.

The project is one of more than 20 being delivered across rural, regional and remote New South Wales under the Minns Government’s $200.1 million Key Health Worker Accommodation Program.

Murrumbidgee Local Health District is one of nine local health districts receiving funding through the program, which includes the construction of new accommodation, refurbishment of existing staff housing and the purchase of suitable residential properties.

The investment builds on a previous $45.3 million program that delivered accommodation for healthcare workers across the Murrumbidgee, Southern NSW and Far West local health districts.

Regional Health Minister Ryan Park said the Lake Cargelligo project demonstrated the government’s commitment to strengthening healthcare services in regional communities.

“Healthcare workers are the backbone of our regional and rural communities, and this $200.1 million Key Health Worker Accommodation Program will help ensure they have the support they need to live and work locally,” he stated.

“We know workforce attraction is one of the biggest challenges facing regional healthcare services and key worker accommodation is a practical investment that delivers real benefits, ensuring people can continue accessing the care they need, when they need it.”

Barwon MP Roy Butler said modern, affordable accommodation would help attract and retain healthcare professionals in the region.

“Improving access to safe, modern and affordable accommodation allows us to attract and retain nurses, doctors and allied health professionals and ensures the community has greater access to the vital services they need,” he explained.

Labor spokesperson for Barwon Stephen Lawrence said the investment would support the recruitment and retention of health professionals in regional communities.

Murrumbidgee Local Health District chief executive Emma Field said the accommodation would ease pressure on staff relocating to Lake Cargelligo.

“By reducing the pressure of securing suitable accommodation in Lake Cargelligo, particularly for agency staff, we can help people focus on their work and experience the best of what Murrumbidgee Local Health District has to offer,” she advised.