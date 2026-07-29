Funding granted to establish an inland fish processing facility

By Melissa Blewitt

K and C Fisheries Global Pty Ltd, well-known for conducting major commercial carp harvesting and environmental improvement projects in the Lake Cargelligo area, will share in a $41 million investment into NSW’s aquaculture industry.

They will receive $1.948 million to build an inland fish processing facility which will unlock the value from harvested European Carp by producing high quality aquaculture feed and clean up local waterways of the destructive freshwater fish.

Funded through the Regional Development Trust, the NSW Government is supporting 31 projects in the aquaculture industry with a $27 million investment, while the selected businesses’ projects will contribute nearly $14 million, bringing the total investment to $41 million.

K and C Fisheries Global Pty Ltd is an Australian commercial fishing and processing company, led by director Keith Bell. While its headquarters is based in Victoria, it has an ongoing operational history in the Lake Cargelligo and Lachlan River catchments. It is a globally recognised as one of the largest harvesters of invasive carp.

Working in collaboration with environmental and government agencies, K and C Fisheries has historically targeted Lake Cargelligo and surrounding waterways to remove invasive carp, which helps to protect native fish populations, aquatic vegetation and improve local water quality.

They use specialised equipment such as automated separation traps, electro-fishing, and the Williams’ cage to selectively removes massive volumes of carp with almost zero bycatch of native species.

Harvested carp are utilised for a variety of value-added products, including crayfish bait, pet food, and organic fertilizers (such as Charlie Carp). The company even processes carp roe for caviar and utilizes the skins for leather products.

The funding boost aims to create jobs and drive innovation in aquaculture businesses across NSW.

“This $41 million investment demonstrates the Minns Government’s commitment to building a modern, sustainable aquaculture sector and positioning NSW as the leader in quality seafood production and marine bioproducts,” Minister for Agriculture and Minister for Regional NSW Tara Moriarty stated.

“This funding program is new to the industry and delivers on our plan to grow this unique sector so we can boost jobs and innovation along our coast and inland waterways now and into the future.

“Our seafood products are amongst the best in the world, and we need to increase production, enhance supply chain efficiency and sustainability, so that our local businesses can take advantage of market demand for quality and low carbon footprint seafood.”

NSW’s aquaculture sector contributes almost a quarter of a billion dollars to the state economy and supports 2,200 jobs. This investment increases economic outcomes, drives more sustainable practices and enables businesses to continue providing delicious seafood across the state.

In 2024, the NSW Government launched the NSW Aquaculture Vision Statement in partnership with industry, setting an ambitious target to double the sector’s economic output by 2030.