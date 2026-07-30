Students receive awards at last term 2 assembly

On Friday 26th June, Ungarie Central School held their last assembly for the term and celebrated their students’ positive behaviour and PBL values. Special congratulations to Ivy for earning the Hardworking Humbug Award. PBL prize winners Mj and Claudia won ‘Just Dance’ and mufti days for their classes, while Ava and Samantha received minor prizes. Well done, everyone! Source and Image Credits: Ungarie Central School Facebook page.