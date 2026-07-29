One Community, Many Stories – NAIDOC Week

By Melissa Blewitt

The Bland Shire community came together at McCann Park on Saturday, 11 July, to celebrate NAIDOC Week at the One Community, Many Stories community event.

The celebration began with a Welcome to Country delivered by Aunty Marlene Collins, followed by a Smoking Ceremony conducted by Taylor Hampton, recognising and honouring Aboriginal culture and tradition.

Visitors enjoyed a full program of entertainment throughout the day, with performances by Nathan Lamont and Leah Brohan. West Wyalong Local Aboriginal Land Council Acting Chief Executive Officer Letitia Payne also delivered a special guest performance.

A range of cultural activities was available for all ages, including dot painting, Wiradjuri language songs, boomerang throwing and a free community barbecue. Decorative table displays, created by the West Wyalong Local Aboriginal Land Council’s Miimi Ngongirra (Sister Meet) group, added to the welcoming atmosphere.

Organisers thanked everyone who attended and contributed to the success of the event, which celebrated Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander history, culture and achievements while bringing the community together.

The NAIDOC Week event was delivered with funding support from the National Indigenous Australians Agency, in partnership with Bland Shire Council and the West Wyalong Local Aboriginal Land Council.