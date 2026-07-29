Boys to the Bush Wraps Up

The program ran every Thursday from Weeks 6 to 10, providing students Connor McKay, Jax McCartney, Taylor Hooker, Rhyder Crofts, Tom Douglas, Henri Mulqueeney, Michael Paulo, Anthony McKinlay and Aiden Hoskinson with various experiences provided by facilitators Luke, Warwick (Wok) and Andrew (Burto).

The boys explored various sites including Moonbie Hall between Forbes and Condobolin, Gumbend Lake in Condobolin, and Evolution Mining’s Cowal Gold Operations (CGO) and farm near Lake Cowal. These locations provided diverse settings for learning and adventure.

In Week 1, the boys enjoyed fishing along the Lachlan River at Moonbie Hall, with Aiden catching a sizeable cod.

Week 2 saw them at Gumbend Lake working together to gather firewood and cook a meal despite wet weather, showing great teamwork and resilience.

Week 3 involved a fire-building challenge at Moonbie Hall, where two groups honed problem-solving and collaboration skills to light fires and boil water for cooking. Michael caught the largest fish—a 77cm Murray cod—while Connor proudly caught a Murray cod with his own rod. Students also gained confidence in water safety as they launched and controled a tinny boat.

Week 4 featured an educational site visit to Evolution Mining CGO, where the boys received safety inductions, explored massive mining equipment, and toured processing facilities. They engaged enthusiasticaly, asking questions and learning about careers in mining beyond machinery operation, including engineering and environmental roles.

Throughout the program, the boys developed important life skils such as safety awareness, resilience, accountability, teamwork, and adaptability. They took responsibility for cooking, site tasks, and caring for equipment and the environment, while strengthening friendships and learning when to seek help.

“‘Boys to the Bush’ has been a rewarding journey fostering wellbeing, practical skills, and connection with nature for our young students. We congratulate them on their efforts and growth!” read a comment in the schools newsletter.

Source: Ungarie Central School Newsletter. Image Credits: Ungarie Central School Facebook page.