Season Finale for Trundle Gems Netball Team

Trundle Gems Netball Report

As another season comes to an end, we’d like to say a heartfelt thank you to everyone who made this year such a great one for the Trundle Gems.

We’re incredibly proud to have finished 3rd in the Western Netball Competition.

A big thank you to Bogan Gate, Tottenham, Tullamore and our newest team, Peak Hill. It’s competitions like ours that make country sport so special

To our sponsors – Silver Plains, Trundle Hotel, Trundle Services & Citizens Club, Costers Bulk Haulage and Trundle AgNVet – thank you for your ongoing support. We truly appreciate everything you do for our club.

A huge thank you to our players:

Demmi, Georgia, Tamilla, Hailey, Paula, Kristie, Kenz, Stef, Beck, Katie, Cait, Courtney, Emily and Lou.

Thank you to Willa for being our umpire throughout the season. we really appreciate everything you did for our team.

We’re proud of what we achieved together this season and grateful to everyone who was part of it. Here’s to another great year for the Trundle Gems. Bring on the 2027 season!

Source and Image Credit: Trundle Gems Netball Club Facebook page via Trundle Noticeboard.