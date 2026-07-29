Murrin Bridge LALC and Down The Track mark 50 years of Deadly celebrations
By Melissa Blewitt
Murrin Bridge Local Aboriginal Land Council (LALC) and Down The Track celebrated 50 years of Deadly with the local community on Friday, 10 July bringing people together to mark the milestone during NAIDOC Week.
The event, held at Murrin Bridge Land Council office, highlighted the importance of NAIDOC Week as a time to celebrate Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander culture, share stories and recognise the strength and resilience of First Nations people.
Community members enjoyed a range of activities throughout the day, including a barbecue, morning tea, celebratory cake, face painting, a children’s art table and a raffle featuring three food hampers.
The raffle winners were Jaquan Grogan-Kirby, Shayla Williams and Kirstin Morris.
Organisers thanked everyone who attended the celebration and acknowledged the community’s ongoing support in making the event a success.
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