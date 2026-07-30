NAIDOC Week 3×3 Basketball Gala Day brings community together
By Melissa Blewitt
Sport, culture and community were celebrated during the NAIDOC Week 3×3 Basketball Gala Day on Friday, 10 July, which attracted participants of all ages for a day of competition and connection.
Bland Shire Council partnered with Basketball NSW, Evolution Mining and the West Wyalong Basketball Association to deliver the event, which encouraged community participation while celebrating NAIDOC Week.
In addition to the basketball action, attendees enjoyed complimentary hair braiding by Sophie and haircuts provided throughout the day by DJ’s Fadez, adding to the atmosphere.
Organisers thanked everyone who attended, participated and supported the event, acknowledging the strong community spirit that contributed to the day’s success.
Latest News
Students receive awards at last term 2 assembly
On Friday 26th June, Ungarie Central School held their last [...]
NAIDOC Week 3×3 Basketball Gala Day brings community together
By Melissa Blewitt Sport, culture and community were celebrated during [...]
Season Finale for Trundle Gems Netball Team
Trundle Gems Netball Report As another season comes to an [...]
Murrin Bridge LALC and Down The Track mark 50 years of Deadly celebrations
By Melissa Blewitt Murrin Bridge Local Aboriginal Land Council (LALC) [...]
Funding granted to establish an inland fish processing facility
By Melissa Blewitt K and C Fisheries Global Pty Ltd, [...]
One Community, Many Stories – NAIDOC Week
By Melissa Blewitt The Bland Shire community came together at [...]