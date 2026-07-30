NAIDOC Week 3×3 Basketball Gala Day brings community together

By Melissa Blewitt

Sport, culture and community were celebrated during the NAIDOC Week 3×3 Basketball Gala Day on Friday, 10 July, which attracted participants of all ages for a day of competition and connection.

Bland Shire Council partnered with Basketball NSW, Evolution Mining and the West Wyalong Basketball Association to deliver the event, which encouraged community participation while celebrating NAIDOC Week.

In addition to the basketball action, attendees enjoyed complimentary hair braiding by Sophie and haircuts provided throughout the day by DJ’s Fadez, adding to the atmosphere.

Organisers thanked everyone who attended, participated and supported the event, acknowledging the strong community spirit that contributed to the day’s success.