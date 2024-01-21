You’ve Got Mail!

Lake Cargelligo Central School Kindergarten students received a wonderful surprise in the mail on Wednesday 13th December. They all got replies from Santa after posting letters to him a few weeks prior. They were all excited to open them and see what he had to say. Miss Bicket took this opportunity to gift each one with a small present, which they were very happy with. Source and Image Credits: Lake Cargelligo Central Schools Facebook page.