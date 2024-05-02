Lucky winners!

Nathaniel and Lexie Saunders were the lucky winners of the Condobolin Argus’ Dubbo Western Plains Zoo Family Pass Giveaway. They are looking forward to seeing a platypus and Gibbons at the Zoo. Lachlan Shire Councillor Dennis Brady drew the winner at 12pm on Thursday, 28 March at The Hall. Image Credit: Melissa Blewitt.