Burrawang Park works complete
Council is pleased to advise the upgrade of Burrawang Park in Bogan Gate is complete. The upgrades involved the installation of a new shelter, an accessible BBQ and seating, an irrigation system and Turf. “Thankyou for your patience while these works were completed.” read a post on the Parkes Shire Council Facebook page. Source and Image Credits: Parkes Shire Council Facebook page.
Latest News
Burrawang Park works complete
Council is pleased to advise the upgrade of Burrawang Park [...]
New fire engine for Condobolin
A new, multi-purpose tanker will help local firefighters protect Condobolin [...]
Lucky winners!
Nathaniel and Lexie Saunders were the lucky winners of the [...]
RALLY4EVER in Condobolin
RALLY4EVER travelled to Condobolin to initiate a tennis revival that [...]
Ice Skating in Condobolin a huge success
The Coast to Coast Portable Ice Skating Rink at the [...]
Free online car seat safety workshops
Parents, carers and grandparents of young children are invited to [...]