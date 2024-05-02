Burrawang Park works complete

Council is pleased to advise the upgrade of Burrawang Park in Bogan Gate is complete. The upgrades involved the installation of a new shelter, an accessible BBQ and seating, an irrigation system and Turf. “Thankyou for your patience while these works were completed.” read a post on the Parkes Shire Council Facebook page. Source and Image Credits: Parkes Shire Council Facebook page.