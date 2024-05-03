Amazing results

Condobolin Public School’s Cleo Whiley is the seventh fastest 11 Years Girls 50 Metre Butterly swimmer in the state, after recording a 33.57 in the final at the NSW Primary Schools Sports Association (PSSA) State Swimming Championships. Cleo had a terrific meet, posting Personal Best (PB) times in all the events she competed in. She swam amazingly in her 50 Metre Freestyle missing the final by only a few hundredths of a second. She swam a time of 32.13, finishing 11th overall. Cleo also took a huge 4.89 seconds off her 200 Individual Medley PB and 2.95 seconds off her 50 Metre Backstroke time. Congratulations, Cleo! Image Credit: Shayne Whiley.