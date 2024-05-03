Jean celebrates a magnificent milestone
Happy birthday to Jean Piper who celebrated her 80th Birthday on Tuesday, 9 April. Jean celebrated with family and friends at the Railway Hotel. Guests travelled from Melbourne, Queensland, Penrith, and Townsville for the occasion. Image Credits: Kathy Parnaby.
