Scholarships awarded

Several Condobolin High School students were recognised with Condobolin RSL Club and Condobolin RSL Sub Branch Scholarships at the Commemoration of ANZAC and Presentation of SRC Assembly on Friday, 12 April. President of the Condobolin RSL Club Michael Wighton presented the Scholarships. Recipients of the Condobolin RSL Sub Branch Scholarships were Ryan Goodsell and Tara Hughes. Gemma O’Bryan and Errol Packham were announced as the recipients of the Condobolin RSL Club Scholarships.

ABOVE: President of the Condobolin RSL Club Michael Wighton (centre) with recipients of the Condobolin RSL Sub Branch Scholarships Tara Hughes and Ryan Goodsell. Image Credit: Melissa Blewitt.

BELOW: Condobolin RSL Club President Michael Wighton (far right) with Gemma O’Bryan and Errol Packham who were announced as the recipients of the Condobolin RSL Club Scholarships. Image Credit: Melissa Blewitt.