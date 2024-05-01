RALLY4EVER in Condobolin

RALLY4EVER travelled to Condobolin to initiate a tennis revival that aimed to improve social connection, mental well being and physical health.

RALLY4EVER’s mission is to utilise tennis as a catalyst for meaningful connections and to empower communities to thrive. RALLY4EVER was in Condobolin on Monday, 15 April and utilised the recently upgraded tennis court facility. The program was supported by Condobolin Aboriginal Health Service.

Many enthusiastic community members took the opportunity to pick up a racquet, learn new skills and enjoy a barbecue.

RALLY4EVER was formed to improve the mental and physical well-being of communities through tennis and social connections for adults and youth. They want to make the social game of tennis accessible to all by making it free with their team of passionate tennis coaches, clubs, and volunteers.

Louise Pleming, RALLY4EVER CEO, former professional player and Grand Slam commentator is working with local tennis clubs to roll out the RALLY4EVER tennis program across the country.

“The RALLY4EVER community program gives people the opportunity to learn new skills and make new friends, motivating them to keep coming back each week once they start playing regularly. You can drop in or drop out anytime, depending on your needs,” she explained.

RALLY4EVER had its beginnings in a simple human interaction when Louise was approached by a homeless man named Brian when she was working in an inner-city soup kitchen, who asked if she would play a game of tennis with him. Five years later, they are firm friends and the positive changes their weekly hit-out brought, inspired her to help more people who are struggling in the community.

Following a successful journey to Western NSW in December 2023, where RALLY4EVER ran pilot tennis programs for youth in Condobolin, Lake Cargelligo, Hillston, Cowra, and Parkes, RALLY4EVER was excited to return in April 2024 to set up ongoing youth tennis programs in the Western region.

After spending time in court and having powerful conversations with Aboriginal Health Services, Elders, and Council members, RALLY4EVER have seen the need and impact these programs can have on youth in these remote towns.

In this trip, their sights were set on communities in Bourke, Cobar, Coonamble, Dubbo, Girilambone, Gulargambone, Lake Cargelligo, Nyngan, Walgett, Warren and Condobolin which will become the ‘hub’ for coordinating all the ongoing programs.

RALLY4EVER’s primary focus for the Western tour was for the young people in the towns and remote areas but the programs will be for everyone in the community. They will aim to train enthusiastic local people to keep these programs going, every week during school term and to return to ensure the coaches are up to date with all their skills.

RALLY4EVER and its team of coaches visited towns like Condobolin to give to support the communities with the skills and resources to achieve sustainable ongoing programs.