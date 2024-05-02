New fire engine for Condobolin

A new, multi-purpose tanker will help local firefighters protect Condobolin and surrounding areas.

The Mercedes Atego Class 1 tanker, valued at $660,000, was installed at Condobolin Fire Station recently.

Regarded as a ‘jack of all trades’ vehicle, the tanker can travel off-road to respond to emergencies.

The tanker boasts a ‘pump-and-roll’ capability that enables it to deliver water whilst moving to extinguish bush or grass fires and is designated as a “specialist Hazmat” appliance, capable of responding to significant hazardous materials incidents in the Central West region.

FRNSW Region West Area Commander, Gary Barber, said the arrival of the new tanker represents a significant boost to the local FRNSW fleet.

“This new truck is packed with a range of great features including a HALO sprinkler cabin protection system, which will safeguard the crew, particularly if a burn-over situation occurs,” Chief Superintendent Barber explained.

“Its four-wheel drive capability also means it can travel through rugged terrain, handling hilly environments with ease, to tackle any emergencies.”

Spokesperson for the Condobolin region, Stephen Lawrence MLC, said the NSW Government is investing in quality equipment and vehicles for firefighters so they can better protect their communities.

“This tanker is one of many that will be strategically placed across the state to help protect the communities of NSW,” Mr Lawrence stated.