Tyreese begins his Boilermaker journey

Tyreese Dargin, a Lachlan and Western Regional Services Incorporated Supported Parents program student, has officially commenced his journey to becoming a boilermaker. Tyreese wakes up at 4am to travel over to Midwest Fabrication and Welding Pty Ltd in West Wyalong. “An enormous thanks to NSW Government and Condobolin High School, and to Pauline and Colin at Midwest for making his dreams a reality,” a post on the Lachlan and Western Regional Services Inc Facebook Page read. Congratulations, Tyreese! Image Credit: Lachlan and Western Regional Services Inc Facebook Page.