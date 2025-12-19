Latest News
A Joyous occasion at Filipino Australian Community Christmas celebration
The Filipino Australian Community of Condobolin gathered for a Christmas [...]
New Children’s Crossing flags for local schools
Thirty new Children’s Crossing flags have been delivered to local [...]
Year 7 Transition students make aprons
Trundle Central School Yr 7 Transition students recently completed their [...]
2025 Preschool Graduation
Trundle Children’s Centre had a great day celebrating the 2025 [...]
Raising awareness and having fun
The Condobolin Santa Pub Crawl began as a fun idea [...]
Accurate scoring at Bridge
Bridge Hallelujah! Happy times! We thought all our Christmases had [...]