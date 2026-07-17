Year 7-10 Girls Netball Team remain undefeated

On Tuesday 30th June, Lake Cargelligo Central School’s Year 7-10 Netball Team played in Dubbo.

Games scores as follows:

Game 1 vs Dunedoo WON 31-7

Game 2 vs Mendoran WON 21-1

Game 3 vs Molong WON 21-3

Game 4 playoff for finals vs Warren WON 20-5.

The girls are currently undefeated and are off to the Central School State Finals held in Dubbo in September. A fantastic effort, as many of the girls had competed the previous day in the Open Netball Competition.

“Thank you to Mrs Fisher for coaching, Miss Langham for umpiring and Anne and Tenayah for scoring. Thanks also the parents who were there to support the team.” read a post on the schools Facebook page.

Source and Image Credit: Lake Cargelligo Central School Facebook page.