West Wyalong apprentice wins top TAFE award

By Melissa Blewitt

A Bland Shire Council apprentice has been recognised for his commitment to his trade, with Michael Arancibia receiving the Ned Whiley Outstanding Apprentice of the Year Award at TAFE NSW West Wyalong.

Mr Arancibia, who began his apprenticeship with Council in January 2025, is completing a Certificate III in Engineering – Fabrication Trade, specialising in boilermaking and welding.

Council staff attended a presentation at the West Wyalong TAFE campus to celebrate the achievement.

The award is presented annually at TAFE NSW West Wyalong and was established by Chris and Jodie McDonell of CJM Welding & Fabrication Pty Ltd. It honours the memory of the late apprentice Ned Whiley and recognises students who demonstrate initiative, a positive attitude, commitment and a strong work ethic during their training.

The award has a special connection to Bland Shire Council, with Ned’s father, Murray, and sister, Charlotte, both members of the Council team.

Bland Shire Mayor Lisa Minogue congratulated Mr Arancibia, saying his achievement reflected the hard work and dedication he had shown throughout his apprenticeship.

Cr Minogue said the award also provided an opportunity to honour Ned’s memory and recognise the ongoing connections between Council staff and the wider community.

She said Council valued its relationship with TAFE NSW West Wyalong, with apprenticeship opportunities helping develop local skills and build the workforce needed for the future.

Working with TAFE NSW also helps ensure apprentices receive the training and support required to develop their skills and progress in their chosen careers.

Council congratulated Mr Arancibia on the recognition and wished him well as he continues his apprenticeship.

IMAGE: Bland Shire Council staff – Raymond Sexton, Ben Lamb, Michael Arancibia, Murray Whiley and Paul Glennon. Image Credit: Bland Shire Council.