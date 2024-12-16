Year 6 Transition Day with Year 7

The final Tottenham Central School Year 6 Transition Day with Year 7 was a day full of learning, teamwork, and fun! Students had a fantastic time working together to build a city using 3D shapes as well as exploring how different temperatures of water—hot, medium, and cold—affect various materials and reactions. The day also included a thrilling session of pool games, where Year 6 and secondary students enjoyed some friendly competition and teamwork in the water. Well done to both year groups for their enthusiasm, creativity, and collaboration throughout the day! Source and Image Credits: Tottenham Central School Facebook page.