Year 6 show off new shirts

Ungarie Central School Year 6 students showed off their new Year 6 Shirts along with Ms Morgan. They enjoyed posing on the playground in their new shirts. Image Credit: Ungarie Central School Facebook page.

Last Updated: 27/05/2026By

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