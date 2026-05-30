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Three in a row for Condobolin Rams
MATCH REPORT ROUND 5 Condo VS Harden 16/05/26 The Rams [...]
Sculpture may be removed
By Melissa Blewitt The City of Sydney has flagged the [...]
Year 6 show off new shirts
Ungarie Central School Year 6 students showed off their new [...]
Spectacular Junior Rugby League action
Condobolin Junior Rugby League Round 4 Wrap Up The weather [...]
School Hosts Special Mother’s Day Assembly
On Tuesday 5th May, Trundle St Patrick’s Parish School hosted [...]
MIA Senior School Cup
Football Report On Tuesday 28th April, seven Ungarie Central School [...]